Street signs for Broad St. and Wall St. are seen outside of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., February 22, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

(Reuters) - Tech stocks led Wall Street slightly higher on Wednesday, with investors largely shrugging off benign U.S. inflation data and unsurprising minutes from the Federal Reserve’s March meeting.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 6.58 points, or 0.03%, to 26,157.16, the S&P 500 gained 10.04 points, or 0.35%, to 2,888.24 and the Nasdaq Composite added 54.97 points, or 0.69%, to 7,964.24.