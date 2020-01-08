Wall Street extends gains after Trump comments on Iran

FILE PHOTO: A trader looks at a screen at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., October 25, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks extended gains on Wednesday after President Donald Trump said there were no American casualties in the overnight Iranian missile strikes and that Tehran appeared to be standing down, easing concerns of an all-out conflict in the Middle East.

At 11:32 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 69.53 points, or 0.24%, at 28,653.21, the S&P 500 .SPX was up 8.41 points, or 0.26%, at 3,245.59. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 23.52 points, or 0.26%, at 9,092.10.