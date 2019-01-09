Wall Street eyes fourth day of gains on U.S.-China trade deal hopes

(Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures rose on Wednesday, setting up Wall Street for a fourth straight day of gains, as rising expectations of a trade deal between the United States and China boosted demand for risk assets across the world.

FILE PHOTO: A street sign for Wall Street is seen outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City, U.S. December 28, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

Both countries ended their talks in Beijing that lasted longer than expected and officials said details will be released soon, raising hopes that an all-out trade war that could badly disrupt the global economy can be averted.

Optimism over the trade negotiations, health of the U.S. economy and Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s dovish remarks on interest rates have sparked a rally that has lifted the S&P 500 9.5 percent from the 20-month low it hit around Christmas.

Shares of Boeing Co, which is sensitive to trade-related news, were up 0.9 percent in premarket trading. Shares of energy companies such as Exxon Mobil Corp and Schlumberger NV rose about 1 percent, as a rally in oil prices extended for the eighth straight day.

Amazon.com Inc, now the most valuable U.S. company, gained 0.7 percent. The online retailer’s three-day surge has fueled the market’s recent rally.

“There’s a solid uptrend that’s come off the Christmas Eve downturn. So any development that looks like it might be leading to an eventual resolution will be helpful to the markets,” said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives for Charles Schwab in Austin, Texas.

“It’s likely that we’ll see a similar leadership (from the past three days). The high-profile names that tend to move the most, do in both direction.”

But threatening to weigh on sentiment was the partial U.S. government shutdown that entered its 19th day as Democratic lawmakers and the White House remain divided over President Donald Trump’s demand for money for a border wall.

Fitch warned it could cut the country’s coveted triple-A sovereign credit rating later this year if the shutdown leads to it hitting its debt ceiling and hampering budget setting.

At 8:44 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 126 points, or 0.53 percent. S&P 500 e-minis were up 11.5 points, or 0.45 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 31.75 points, or 0.48 percent.

Apple Inc was flat, giving up early gains after a Nikkei Asian Review report that the company had reduced planned production for its three new iPhone models for the January-March quarter.

The company had warned on holiday quarter sales last week, hammering its stock as well as those of its suppliers, mostly chipmakers. The sector also got a beating on Tuesday after Samsung Electronics flagged weak chip demand.

Those warnings have raised concerns about profit growth in the S&P tech sector, which has powered the decade-long bull market on Wall Street.

A slowdown in S&P companies’ profit growth in the fourth quarter, during which the index plunged about 14 percent, have largely been factored in, but the warning from Apple, the trade war and fading tailwinds from tax cuts have made investors more fearful of shrinking profits this year.