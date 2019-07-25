Money News
July 25, 2019 / 5:49 PM / Updated 8 minutes ago

Wall Street falls after earnings and ECB's Draghi disappoint

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Wall Street fell from record highs on Thursday following a flurry of downbeat quarterly results from Ford Motor Co (F.N) and other companies and after European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi’s comments disappointed investors hoping for a more dovish stance on monetary policy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 128.92 points, or 0.47%, to 27,141.05, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 15.87 points, or 0.53%, to 3,003.69, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 82.96 points, or 1%, to 8,238.54.

Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Leslie Adler

