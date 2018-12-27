Wall Street falls at open after Dow's record-breaking surge

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell sharply at open on Thursday following a spectacular rally a day earlier that helped the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average surge more than 1,000 points for the first time ever.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 249.39 points, or 1.09 percent, at the open to 22,629.06.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 25.20 points, or 1.02 percent, at 2,442.50. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 97.16 points, or 1.48 percent, to 6,457.19 at the opening bell.