Wall Street falls at open as jobless claims top 6 million

FILE PHOTO: The final numbers of the day are displayed above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. New York, U.S., March 20, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

(Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes fell at the open on Thursday after U.S. jobless claims blew past a record 6 million as more states enforced stay-at-home measures to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 124.05 points, or 0.59%, at the open to 20,819.46. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 11.96 points, or 0.48%, at 2,458.54, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 43.13 points, or 0.59%, to 7,317.45 at the opening bell.