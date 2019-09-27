Money News
September 27, 2019 / 2:15 PM / Updated 13 minutes ago

Wall Street falls on China trade worries

1 Min Read

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., September 18, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell on Friday after Reuters and others reported that the Trump administration is considering delisting Chinese companies from U.S. stock exchanges, fuelling more worries about the U.S.-China trade war.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 68.36 points, or 0.25%, to 26,822.76, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 15.67 points, or 0.53%, to 2,961.95 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 91.03 points, or 1.13%, to 7,939.63.

Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

