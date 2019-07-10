Wall Street gains ground on rate cut hopes

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., July 1, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - The benchmark S&P 500 closed higher on Wednesday after briefly crossing the 3,000-point mark for the first time following dovish remarks from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell boosting the case for an interest rate cut this month.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 76.71 points, or 0.29%, to 26,860.2, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 13.43 points, or 0.45%, to 2,993.06 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 60.80 points, or 0.75%, to 8,202.53.