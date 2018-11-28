Money News
November 28, 2018 / 1:56 PM / Updated an hour ago

Wall Street higher after Powell says gradual rate hikes counter risks

1 Min Read

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) shortly after the opening bell in New York, NY, U.S. December 13, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/Files

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose higher on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said that the gradual interest-rate hikes are meant to balance risks as it tries to keep the economy on track.

At 12:01 a.m. EDT the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 303.60 points, or 1.23 percent, at 25,052.33, the S&P 500 was up 23.41 points, or 0.87 percent, at 2,705.58 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 64.15 points, or 0.91 percent, at 7,146.85.

A few minutes before the speech, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 186.35 points, or 0.75 percent, at 24,935.08, the S&P 500 was up 9.76 points, or 0.36 percent, at 2,691.93 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 28.90 points, or 0.41 percent, at 7,111.60.

Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.