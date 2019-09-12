Wall Street hits session high on China interim trade deal report

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., September 9, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

(Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes hit a session high on Thursday after a report that said President Donald Trump’s advisers were considering offering an interim deal to China that would delay or potentially roll back some U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods.

At 10:19 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 109.87 points, or 0.40%, at 27,246.91, the S&P 500 was up 13.83 points, or 0.46%, at 3,014.76 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 64.03 points, or 0.78%, at 8,233.71.