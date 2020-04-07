Money News
April 7, 2020 / 1:42 PM / Updated an hour ago

Wall Street jumps at open on coronavirus slowdown hopes

1 Min Read

A man wears a protective mask as he walks on Wall Street during the coronavirus outbreak in New York City, New York, U.S., March 13, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks jumped at the opening bell on Tuesday, as early signs of a slowdown in coronavirus cases in U.S. hot spots raised hopes that sweeping lockdown measures were working.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 857.45 points, or 3.78%, at the open to 23,537.44. The S&P 500 opened higher by 74.97 points, or 2.81%, at 2,738.65, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 216.75 points, or 2.74%, to 8,129.99 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

