Wall Street opens flat after mixed earnings, GDP data

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., April 24, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks open little changed on Friday following a mixed batch of earnings, while investors assessed data that showed U.S. growth was boosted by temporary factors in the first quarter.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 7.46 points, or 0.03%, at the open to 26,454.62. The S&P 500 opened lower by 0.36 points, or 0.01%, at 2,925.81. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 18.40 points, or 0.23%, to 8,100.28 at the opening bell.