September 12, 2018 / 1:05 PM / Updated an hour ago

Wall Street opens flat as energy gains offset tech losses

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Dow Industrials and the S&P 500 opened flat on Wednesday as a rise in shares of energy companies helped offset losses in technology stocks, which weighed on the Nasdaq.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York, U.S., September 11, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 18.01 points, or 0.07 percent, at the open to 25,989.07.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 0.40 points, or 0.01 percent, at 2,888.29. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 13.60 points, or 0.17 percent, to 7,958.87 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

