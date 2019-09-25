Wall Street opens flat as Trump impeachment threat weighs

A Wall St. street sign is seen near the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., September 17, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened largely flat on Wednesday as a move to launch an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump unnerved investors, but losses were limited as Nike and tobacco stocks rose.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 58.94 points, or 0.22%, at the open to 26,866.71. The S&P 500 opened higher by 1.75 points, or 0.06%, at 2,968.35. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.97 points, or 0.04%, to 7,990.66 at the opening bell.