July 16, 2018 / 1:16 PM / Updated 27 minutes ago

Wall Street opens flat as weak oil prices offset earnings enthusiasm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened flat on Monday as losses in energy shares due to lower oil prices offset gains in the financial sector after a robust quarterly report from Bank of America.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., July 13, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 6.17 points, or 0.02 percent, at the open to 25,025.58.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 0.12 points, or 0.00 percent, at 2,801.43. The Nasdaq Composite gained 5.76 points, or 0.07 percent, to 7,831.74 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
