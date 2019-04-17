Wall Street opens higher after encouraging China data, earnings

Street signs for Broad St. and Wall St. are seen outside of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., March 7, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday, as upbeat economic data from China and a jump in Qualcomm shares sparked gains in chipmakers, with sentiment also lifted by largely positive earnings reports.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 15.87 points, or 0.06%, at the open to 26,468.53. The S&P 500 opened higher by 8.98 points, or 0.31%, at 2,916.04. The Nasdaq Composite gained 44.74 points, or 0.56%, to 8,044.97 at the opening bell.