Wall Street opens higher after strong jobs data, calmer tone on trade

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York, U.S., December 5, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday, after data showed domestic job growth increased by the most in 10 months in November, adding to an upbeat mood after President Donald Trump said the trade talks with China were “moving right along”.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 161.89 points, or 0.58%, at the open to 27,839.68. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 17.19 points, or 0.55%, at 3,134.62. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 63.55 points, or 0.74%, to 8,634.25 at the opening bell.