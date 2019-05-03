Wall Street opens higher after strong jobs data

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., February 13, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/Files

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday as a surge in job growth in April pointed to a solid domestic economy, while a steady wage growth backed the Federal Reserve’s patient view on interest rate hikes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 71.35 points, or 0.27%, at the open to 26,379.14. The S&P 500 opened higher by 11.69 points, or 0.40%, at 2,929.21. The Nasdaq Composite gained 56.11 points, or 0.70%, to 8,092.88 at the opening bell.