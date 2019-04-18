Money News
April 18, 2019 / 1:46 PM / Updated 30 minutes ago

Wall Street opens higher after strong retail sales data

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., April 8, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Thursday, aided by upbeat results from industrial companies and a stronger-than-expected rise in March retail sales that pointed to a robust domestic economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 13.83 points, or 0.05%, at the open to 26,463.37. The S&P 500 opened higher by 4.36 points, or 0.15%, at 2,904.81. The Nasdaq Composite gained 2.36 points, or 0.03%, to 7,998.45 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

