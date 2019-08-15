Wall Street opens higher after strong retail sales data, Walmart results

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., August 14, 2019. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Thursday as a surge in July retail sales and Walmart’s robust results eased fears of a recession in the world’s largest economy, while differing reports on the U.S.-China trade dispute kept investors on edge.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 34.83 points, or 0.14%, at the open to 25,514.25.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 5.60 points, or 0.20%, at 2,846.20. The Nasdaq Composite gained 16.26 points, or 0.21%, to 7,790.20 at the opening bell.