Wall Street opens higher as report sparks trade deal hopes

FILE PHOTO: Street signs for Broad St. and Wall St. are seen outside of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., March 7, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday as expectations of a U.S.-China trade truce were strengthened by a report that the two sides were nearing an agreement, while a raft of blockbuster deals also lifted sentiment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 42.15 points, or 0.15%, at the open to 27,917.77. The S&P 500 opened higher by 7.15 points, or 0.23%, at 3,117.44, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 39.76 points, or 0.47%, to 8,559.65 at the opening bell.