Wall Street opens higher as tax bill nears passage
#Money News
December 20, 2017 / 2:09 PM / Updated an hour ago

Wall Street opens higher as tax bill nears passage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes opened higher on Wednesday after the U.S. Senate approved a sweeping $1.5-trillion tax bill that is expected to boost corporate earnings and lead to higher dividends and stock buybacks for investors.

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., December 13, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 93.69 points, or 0.38 percent, to 24,848.44. The S&P 500 gained 9.13 points, or 0.340485 percent, to 2,690.6. The Nasdaq Composite added 26.97 points, or 0.39 percent, to 6,990.82.

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza

