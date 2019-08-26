Money News
August 26, 2019 / 1:44 PM / Updated 16 minutes ago

Wall Street opens higher as Trump eases trade war worries

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., July 29, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday, as President Donald Trump sought to ease trade tensions with China, calming investor nerves after intense feuding between the world’s top two economies last week sent stocks into a tailspin.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 197.15 points, or 0.77%, at the open to 25,826.05. The S&P 500 opened higher by 19.59 points, or 0.69%, at 2,866.70. The Nasdaq Composite gained 77.81 points, or 1%, to 7,829.58 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

