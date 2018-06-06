Wall Street opens higher, Nasdaq ticks to another record

(Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened higher on Wednesday, with electric carmaker Tesla and insurer United Health among the biggest drivers, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq inched to another record high.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York, U.S., June 4, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 54.16 points, or 0.22 percent, at the open to 24,854.14. The S&P 500 opened higher by 4.45 points, or 0.16 percent, at 2,753.25. The Nasdaq Composite gained 14.94 points, or 0.20 percent, to 7,652.81 at the opening bell.