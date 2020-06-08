Money News
Wall Street opens higher on economic rebound hopes

Traders wear masks as they work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID19) continues in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., May 27, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

(Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes opened higher on Monday, building on last week’s rally after a surprise rebound in jobs bolstered views that the U.S. economy has weathered the worst of the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 121.95 points, or 0.45%, at the open to 27,232.93.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 5.99 points, or 0.19%, at 3,199.92. The Nasdaq Composite gained 9.36 points, or 0.10%, to 9,823.44 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

