July 5, 2018 / 1:41 PM / Updated 40 minutes ago

Wall Street opens higher on hopes of trade concessions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Wall Street opened higher on Thursday, as signs that Washington may ease back on plans for tariffs on European cars drove gains for automakers, offsetting further signs of tension with China.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., July 2, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 111.00 points, or 0.46 percent, at the open to 24,285.82. The S&P 500 opened higher by 10.97 points, or 0.40 percent, at 2,724.19. The Nasdaq Composite gained 47.98 points, or 0.64 percent, to 7,550.66 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru

