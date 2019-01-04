Wall Street opens higher on robust jobs report, trade optimism

A street sign, Wall Street, is seen outside New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, New York, U.S., January 3, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday, as a better-than-expected jobs report added to the optimism from proposed trade talks between the United States and China next week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 208.70 points, or 0.92 percent, at the open to 22,894.92.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 26.44 points, or 1.08 percent, at 2,474.33. The Nasdaq Composite gained 103.64 points, or 1.60 percent, to 6,567.14 at the opening bell.