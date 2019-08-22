Wall Street opens higher on strong retail earnings

Street signs for Broad St. and Wall St. are seen outside of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., March 7, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Thursday, as strong results from retailers including Nordstrom reinforced confidence in consumer demand, while investors look ahead to Fed Chief Jerome Powell’s speech for more clues on future interest rate moves.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 68.91 points, or 0.26%, at the open to 26,271.64.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 6.51 points, or 0.22%, at 2,930.94. The Nasdaq Composite gained 18.58 points, or 0.23%, to 8,038.79 at the opening bell.