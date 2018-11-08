Wall Street opens lower after election surge

FILE PHOTO: People walk by a Wall Street sign close to the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., April 2, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo

U.S. stocks fell at the open on Thursday following a rally in the previous session that was spurred by relief after the midterm elections, with investor focus shifting to the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 40.71 points, or 0.16 percent, at the open to 26,139.59. The S&P 500 opened lower by 7.51 points, or 0.27 percent, at 2,806.38. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 26.58 points, or 0.35 percent, to 7,544.17 at the opening bell.