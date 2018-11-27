Wall Street opens lower after Trump's tariff threat

A trader watches his screen on floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) shortly before the close of trading in New York, U.S., December 13, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/Files

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday after President Donald Trump said he would move ahead with additional tariffs on Chinese goods, dampening hopes of resolving the ongoing trade spat at the upcoming G20 Summit.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 83.22 points, or 0.34 percent, at the open to 24,557.02. The S&P 500 opened lower by 9.70 points, or 0.36 percent, at 2,663.75. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 40.63 points, or 0.57 percent, to 7,041.23 at the opening bell.