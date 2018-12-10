Wall Street opens lower as Apple weighs

FILE PHOTO: A Wall Street sign is seen outside the New York Stock Exchange September 19, 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday after a drop in Apple Inc’s shares curbed the market’s attempt to stage a bounce back from its worst week since March on worries over global growth and the China-U.S. trade war.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 28.00 points, or 0.11 percent, at the open to 24,360.95.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 2.22 points, or 0.08 percent, at 2,630.86. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 9.62 points, or 0.14 percent, to 6,959.63 at the opening bell.