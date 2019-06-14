Wall Street opens lower as Broadcom warning hits tech stocks

FILE PHOTO: A street sign is seen in front of the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street in New York, February 10, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Thayer/File Photo

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Friday, weighed down by technology stocks, as the long-feared hit to global growth from President Donald Trump’s trade war crystallized in slashed sales forecast from chipmaker Broadcom.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 30.41 points, or 0.12%, at the open to 26,076.36.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 4.82 points, or 0.17%, at 2,886.82. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 29.94 points, or 0.38%, to 7,807.19 at the opening bell.