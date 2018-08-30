FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 30, 2018 / 1:40 PM / Updated 23 minutes ago

Wall Street opens lower as China trade worries linger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday, halting a four-day record run for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq indexes, as optimism over U.S.-Canada trade talks was overshadowed by concerns over Washington’s tariff dispute with China.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., August 28, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 25.56 points, or 0.10 percent, at the open to 26,099.01. The S&P 500 opened lower by 5.10 points, or 0.18 percent, at 2,908.94. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 15.49 points, or 0.19 percent, to 8,094.20 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
