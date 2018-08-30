Wall Street opens lower as China trade worries linger

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday, halting a four-day record run for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq indexes, as optimism over U.S.-Canada trade talks was overshadowed by concerns over Washington’s tariff dispute with China.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., August 28, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 25.56 points, or 0.10 percent, at the open to 26,099.01. The S&P 500 opened lower by 5.10 points, or 0.18 percent, at 2,908.94. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 15.49 points, or 0.19 percent, to 8,094.20 at the opening bell.