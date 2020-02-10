Wall Street opens lower as coronavirus fears may hit Apple sales

Traders work at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., February 4, 2020. REUTERS/Bryan R Smith

(Reuters) - The main U.S. stock indexes opened lower on Monday, dragged down by losses in Apple as analysts predicted a drop in quarterly smartphone sales in China due to retail store closures and production suspensions due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 106.85 points, or 0.37%, at the open to 28,995.66. The S&P 500 opened lower by 9.43 points, or 0.28%, at 3,318.28. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 26.89 points, or 0.28%, to 9,493.63 at the opening bell.