Wall Street opens lower as Huawei exec arrest fans trade worries

FILE PHOTO: A Wall Street sign is seen outside the New York Stock Exchange September 19, 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks tumbled at open on Thursday, as the arrest of a top executive of Chinese tech giant Huawei for extradition to the United States sparked fears of a flare-up in Sino-U.S. tensions, while sliding oil prices added to the pressure.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 289.65 points, or 1.16 percent, at the open to 24,737.42.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 36.55 points, or 1.35 percent, at 2,663.51. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 141.37 points, or 1.97 percent, to 7,017.05 at the opening bell.