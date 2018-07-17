Wall Street opens lower as Netflix weighs

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday, as Netflix’s sharp drop following weak subscriber growth weighed on consumer discretionary stocks and as investors awaited Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s Congressional testimony.

People walk by a Wall Street sign close to the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., April 2, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 30.44 points, or 0.12 percent, at the open to 25,033.92. The S&P 500 opened lower by 9.09 points, or 0.32 percent, at 2,789.34. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 53.74 points, or 0.69 percent, to 7,751.98 at the opening bell.