FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
World Cup 2018
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
July 17, 2018 / 1:43 PM / Updated 15 minutes ago

Wall Street opens lower as Netflix weighs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday, as Netflix’s sharp drop following weak subscriber growth weighed on consumer discretionary stocks and as investors awaited Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s Congressional testimony.

People walk by a Wall Street sign close to the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., April 2, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 30.44 points, or 0.12 percent, at the open to 25,033.92. The S&P 500 opened lower by 9.09 points, or 0.32 percent, at 2,789.34. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 53.74 points, or 0.69 percent, to 7,751.98 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.