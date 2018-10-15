FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 15, 2018 / 1:22 PM / Updated 33 minutes ago

Wall Street opens lower as Saudi tensions add to concerns

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks dropped at open on Monday as rising tensions between Western powers and Saudi Arabia added to worries over rising borrowing costs and the impact of tariffs following the three indexes’ biggest weekly declines in over seven months.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., October 11, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 7.53 points, or 0.03 percent, at the open to 25,332.46.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 3.30 points, or 0.12 percent, at 2,763.83. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 23.57 points, or 0.31 percent, to 7,473.33 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

