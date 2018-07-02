FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 2, 2018 / 1:25 PM / Updated 24 minutes ago

Wall Street opens lower as tariff worries weigh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Major U.S. stock indexes opened about half a percent lower on Monday, starting the second half of 2018 on a grim note due to mounting worries of a tariff war between the United States and its trading partners.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., June 28, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 109.88 points, or 0.45 percent, at the open to 24,161.53. The S&P 500 opened lower by 13.42 points, or 0.49 percent, at 2,704.95. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 58.41 points, or 0.78 percent, to 7,451.90 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

