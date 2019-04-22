Wall Street opens lower as technology stocks weigh

A trader works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., April 18, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks edged lower at the open on Monday, weighed down by technology shares, as investors took a cautious stance at the start of what is expected to be the busiest week of the first-quarter earnings season.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 48.77 points, or 0.18%, at the open to 26,510.77. The S&P 500 opened lower by 6.25 points, or 0.22%, at 2,898.78. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 28.69 points, or 0.36%, to 7,969.37 at the opening bell.