FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
World Cup 2018
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
June 25, 2018 / 1:10 PM / Updated 4 minutes ago

Wall Street opens lower as trade fears weigh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes opened lower on Monday as a move to curb Chinese investments in U.S. technology firms further raised tensions between the United States and its trading partners.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) shortly after the opening bell in New York City, NY, U.S. November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/Files

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 117.16 points, or 0.48 percent, at the open to 24,463.73. The S&P 500 opened lower by 11.94 points, or 0.43 percent, at 2,742.94. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 61.70 points, or 0.80 percent, to 7,631.12 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.