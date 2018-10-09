FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 9, 2018 / 1:24 PM / Updated an hour ago

Wall Street opens lower as yields, global growth concerns weigh

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday, pressured by rising yields and after the International Monetary Fund cut its global growth forecasts, squarely blaming the Sino-U.S. trade war.

A trader works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., December 21, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/Files

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 17.59 points, or 0.07 percent, at the open to 26,469.19. The S&P 500 opened lower by 1.92 points, or 0.07 percent, at 2,882.51. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 7.44 points, or 0.10 percent, to 7,728.51 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

