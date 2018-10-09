Wall Street opens lower as yields, global growth concerns weigh

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday, pressured by rising yields and after the International Monetary Fund cut its global growth forecasts, squarely blaming the Sino-U.S. trade war.

A trader works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., December 21, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/Files

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 17.59 points, or 0.07 percent, at the open to 26,469.19. The S&P 500 opened lower by 1.92 points, or 0.07 percent, at 2,882.51. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 7.44 points, or 0.10 percent, to 7,728.51 at the opening bell.