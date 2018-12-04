Wall Street opens lower on trade truce doubts, bond market nerves

Video screens display a tribute in honor of former U.S. President George H.W. Bush on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) before the start of trading in New York, U.S., December 3, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday, as investors turned skeptical of the chances of a breakthrough in the U.S.-China trade talks, while a flattening U.S. yield curve raised fears of a slowing domestic economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 73.87 points, or 0.29 percent, at the open to 25,752.56.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 7.94 points, or 0.28 percent, at 2,782.43. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 33.57 points, or 0.45 percent, to 7,407.95 at the opening bell.