A street sign, Wall Street, is seen outside New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, New York, U.S., January 3, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

(Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes opened lower on Tuesday, as trade concerns resurfaced and investors braced for the first quarterly earnings contraction since 2016.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 97.48 points, or 0.37%, at the open to 26,243.54. The S&P 500 opened lower by 9.19 points, or 0.32%, at 2,886.58. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 29.11 points, or 0.37%, to 7,924.77 at the opening bell.