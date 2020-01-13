Money News
Wall Street opens near record highs ahead of trade deal, earnings

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., January 10, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened near all-time highs on Monday as investors awaited the signing of a preliminary trade deal between the United States and China, as well as the start of fourth-quarter earnings season.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 45.24 points, or 0.16%, at the open to 28,869.01. The S&P 500 opened higher by 5.78 points, or 0.18%, at 3,271.13. The Nasdaq Composite gained 34.86 points, or 0.38%, to 9,213.72 at the opening bell.

