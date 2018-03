(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened sharply lower on Friday as investors fretted President Donald Trump had launched a global trade war with his promise to impose import tariffs on steel and aluminum.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York, U.S., March 1, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 278.93 points, or 1.13 percent, to 24,330.05. The S&P 500 lost 21.96 points, or 0.820116 percent, to 2,655.71. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 78.61 points, or 1.09 percent, to 7,101.95.