Wall Street opens slightly stronger amid stimulus hopes, easing trade tensions

A Wall St. street sign is seen near the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., September 17, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened marginally higher on Friday as an interest rate cut by China’s central bank and signs of co-operation on trade between the world’s two largest economies allayed concerns about a slowdown in global growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 7.39 points, or 0.03%, at the open to 27,102.18.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 1.63 points, or 0.05%, at 3,008.42. The Nasdaq Composite gained 2.00 points, or 0.02%, to 8,184.88 at the opening bell.