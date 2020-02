FILE PHOTO: A trader works on the floor of the NYSE on Feb 27, 2020. Wall Street's main indexes tumbled for the sixth straight session on Thursday with the S&P 500 on track for its fastest correction in history on investor worries about the global economic impact of the fast-spreading coronavirus. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened sharply lower on Friday as investors dumped equities amid a rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak, which has raised fears of a possible global recession.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 495.81 points, or 1.92%, at the open to 25,270.83. The S&P 500 opened lower by 61.86 points, or 2.08%, at 2,916.90. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 296.74 points, or 3.46%, to 8,269.74 at the opening bell.