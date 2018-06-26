Wall Street rebounds from selloff on trade worries

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday as gains in technology, consumer discretionary stocks and General Electric helped Wall Street recover from a sharp sell-off a day earlier on spiraling global trade tensions.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., June 25, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

GE rose 8.2 percent, on track for its biggest one-day gain in over three years, after the company said it would spin off its healthcare business and divest its stake in oil-services company Baker Hughes.

Technology stocks rose, after plunging on Monday after reports of possible restrictions on foreign investment in U.S. technology firms. Apple was up 1.8 percent, Amazon rose 1.9 percent and Netflix gained 4.6 percent.

“We’re still in a tug-of-war between daily twists and turns of a potential trade war and the reality of a strong underlying U.S. economy,” Brent Schutte, chief investment strategist at Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co said.

The benchmark S&P 500 index on Monday saw its worst day in more than two months, dropping 1.37 percent after conflicting messages from Trump administration officials on the proposed foreign investment restrictions.

After initial reports that only Chinese investments would be curbed, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Twitter that restrictions would apply “to all countries that are trying to steal our technology”. White House trade and manufacturing adviser Peter Navarro later said only China would be targeted.

Harley-Davidson fell 0.8 percent after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened the company with higher taxes, a day after the company said it would move production of motorcycles, shipped to the EU, to its international facilities.

At 12:57 p.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 81.61 points, or 0.34 percent, at 24,334.41, the S&P 500 was up 10.83 points, or 0.40 percent, at 2,727.90 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 46.43 points, or 0.62 percent, at 7,578.44.

Seven of the 11 major S&P sectors were higher, led by a 1.27 percent gain in the energy index.

Oil prices jumped over 2 percent as Washington pushed allies to halt imports of Iranian crude.

U.S. homebuilder Lennar jumped about 6.3 percent as strong housing demand helped it report better-than-expected quarterly results.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners for a 1.89-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and for a 1.67-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded five new 52-week highs and nine new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 43 new highs and 44 new lows.