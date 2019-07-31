Money News
Wall Street rises at open on Apple boost; Fed in focus

A Wall St. street sign is seen near the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., March 7, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday, lifted by Apple’s shares, as the iPhone maker’s upbeat earnings eased concerns over the impact of the U.S.-China trade war, while investors awaited an almost certain cut in interest rates by the Federal Reserve.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 46.65 points, or 0.17%, at the open to 27,244.67. The S&P 500 opened higher by 3.04 points, or 0.10%, at 3,016.22. The Nasdaq Composite gained 17.18 points, or 0.21%, to 8,290.80 at the opening bell.

