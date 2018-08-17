FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 17, 2018 / 11:55 AM / Updated 38 minutes ago

Wall Street rises on trade talk optimism

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks closed higher on Friday, with the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average extending gains and the Nasdaq turning positive on reports of progress in trade disputes between the United States and its trading partners China and Mexico.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 110.59 points, or 0.43 percent, to 25,669.32, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 9.44 points, or 0.33 percent, to 2,850.13 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 9.81 points, or 0.13 percent, to 7,816.33.

Reporting by Stephen Culp; Editing by Dan Grebler

